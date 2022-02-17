Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 18, 1997
ONEONTA — Albert Colone, who began the push for a National Soccer Hall of Fame in Oneonta and has served as the only executive director, was removed Sunday from his job and from the hall’s board of directors.
That’s according to John D. Biggs, the board’s president.
Colone said that not only does he still consider himself a board member and director of the hall, he believes “everything related to the National Soccer Hall of Fame is in jeopardy” since the hall gave control of its summer soccer tournaments to the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
“I see absolutely no salvation in the chamber’s plan as it’s presented,” Colone said Monday, adding that he sees the permanent closing of the soccer hall’s museum as “inevitable.”
50 years ago
Feb. 18, 1972
Construction of a major new shopping center, the largest to date in the Oneonta area, will get underway this spring in Oneonta’s fast-growing East End.
Officials of Syracuse-based Pyramid Investors Corporation said yesterday they will build a fully-enclosed, air conditioned shopping mall in the area just west of the present Oneonta Shopping Plaza, which houses Grants, Victory and Carl’s Drugs.
The covered mall will be located on the same side of Route 7 as the Oneonta Plaza and Jamesway Plaza but Pyramid officials declined to pinpoint the exact location of the new center.
Plans call for the mall to be “anchored” on one end by an 80,000 square foot department store and on the other end by a 32,000 square foot grocery chain store.
