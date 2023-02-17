Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 18, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — The void left by last fall’s closing of J.J. Newberry’s, a retail variety store on Main Street, will be filled by a similar business operated by a local entrepreneur.
The Clark Estates Inc., owners of the 12,500-square-foot building next door to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, announced Tuesday that Fran Phelps of Sidney is leasing the space and aims to open Cooperstown General Store there in the spring.
It will be the largest business undertaking for Phelps, a 20-year veteran for retail business and owner of four stores in Sidney, Unadilla and Oneonta.
Phelps said his successes there caught the Estates’ eye.
“The Clarks have been concerned from the beginning about retail downtown America dying,” Phelps said. “And if downtowns are dying, I think they looked at how I was still in business when no one else was.”
Phelps plans for Cooperstown General Store to employ up to 15 people, as many as eight on a full-time basis. The store will offer staple items such as greeting cards, stationery, office supplies, housewares, hardware, pet supplies, health and beauty aids and snack food items. A paint department is also being planned.
Newberry’s lunch counter was a favorite morning coffee spot for locals, but Phelps’ business will not be offering that, Phelps said.
