Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 19, 1997
ONEONTA — Lance Whitney no longer will manage the Oneonta Municipal Airport, in a $50,000 buyout approved by aldermen Tuesday night aimed to improve service and give the city more revenues.
With the change, the city will be in closer compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
The city will either hire another manager or manage the airport itself, said Mayor David W. Brenner. The hangars have been filled but service has been lacking, he said, and the city wants to make the airport more “user-friendly” and attract more business.
City officials said continuing the contract to its 28 more months would cost more than $64,000. Instead, Whitney will be paid a flat $50,000, under the resolution passed Tuesday night at City Hall.
50 years ago
Feb. 19, 1972
SIDNEY — A college credit course will be made available to high school students at Sidney Central School in the first local attempt at bridging the gap between high school and college.
In cooperation with SUC at New Paltz, arrangements have been made to offer a course during the regular class day on “Music and Life” with Dr. Renshaw, state university professor, who has worked from time to time with local students in the school’s humanities course.
The course, which will begin Fri., Feb. 25, will be “an independent study aimed at comparing various strands of the world’s culture through the musical traditions that are associated with the main events of the human circle — birth, marriage, death — and with some of life’s principle activities — work, play, prayer.”
William Spendley, principal at the Sidney Senior High School, said the idea of offering a college course to seniors is in line with suggestions set forth last fall by Dr. Boyer of the New York State Education Department, who proposed that high schools and colleges cooperate for a “transitional” year.
