50 years ago
Feb. 2, 1972
Officials of Oneonta’s Urban Renewal agency will today start delivering “notices to vacate” to property owners, tenants and residents along a stretch of Market, Prospect and Broad Streets.
The notices, which in most cases will be hand delivered by Urban Renewal Relocation Director William Hughes, gives the recipients 90 days to leave the property.
Thirteen structures will be demolished during late spring or early summer. Bids for the demolition contract — the largest to date under Urban Renewal — will be opened February 23.
Structures slated to come down include: the Lawrence Aster dwelling on Division Street; Arn-How Restaurant (formerly the Rex), 11 Prospect St.; Northrup Supply Company, 17-19 Prospect St.; Holbrook & Howey Warehouse, 25 Prospect St.; the city’s Department of Public Works building, 21 Prospect St.; Eldred’s Garage, 53-55 Market St; Oneonta Grocery Company, 50-52 Broad St.; CM’s Tavern, 60 Broad St; J.J. Maloney Co., 54 Broad St; and two residences still to be acquired by the Urban Renewal Agency.
When he gives notice to vacate, Hughes will carry a letter explaining the situation and signed by Mayor James F. Lettis and Urban Renewal Executive Director David S. Cooper.
It reads: “One of the most important and significant elements of the downtown revitalization program is now definitely on schedule to go into construction in the Spring of 1972.
“This is the building by Urban Renewal of a major continuous new street from Main Street to Division Street with ramps to Water Avenue (sic) and the parking structure.
Some of the businesses, including Oneonta Grocery and Northrup Supply, are in the process of building new quarters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.