Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 2, 1998
ONEONTA — Most likely Punxsutawney Phil has already seen his shadow and forecast another six weeks of winter — but if it’s like the month of January, few people will be upset.
The prognosticating groundhog probably won’t be shivering as much as he has in years past when he’s awakened from his winter den this morning, because the month of January has been significantly warmer — and wetter — than usual this year.
Area weather observers said this month was unusual, with only one sub-zero day and daily temperatures that were well above average. They also predict the pattern may continue in February. “It was a very bizarre month. If you’re not a believer in El Nino, after reading the data for January you should be,” said David K. Mattice, National Weather Service observer at Goodyear Lake. “At 7.0 degrees above the normal mean average temperature, it’s the most the mean temperature has deviated from the norm since I began keeping records in 1983.”
Feb. 2, 1973
Oneonta’s two college presidents Thursday discussed the problems of college financing, plans for growth at the two schools and noted they hope to reach peak student enrollment levels around 1980.
They spoke at a Rotary Club meeting.
Dr. Adolph G. Anderson of Hartwick College hopes to add about 500 students by 1980, with almost all studying at other institutions here and abroad.
Oneonta State, suffering from what officials call low-level funding, looks forward to an upswing in dollar allocations which will allow SUCO to reach its projected 6,500-student level by the end of the ‘70s, says Dr. Clifford Craven, president.
Citing costs as a pressing problem, both presidents said they did not plan any expansion of campus boundaries and they agreed increasing student enrollment would better provide the funds to offer students more facilities and a higher quality education.
