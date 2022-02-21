Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 22, 1997
ALBANY — Chenango County was among those listed Friday by Gov. George Pataki as being for a special federal waiver so residents can continue receiving food stamps.
The governor’s action precluded as many as 100,000 New Yorkers from having their food stamps cut off on March 1, according to advocates for the poor.
Today, new federal rules go into effect that stipulate that food stamp recipients between ages 18 and 50 without children must be working at least 20 hours a week or lose their federal food vouchers.
All five boroughs of New York City are on the eligible list, as well as the cities of Buffalo, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica and Mount Vernon.
Hall.
50 years ago
Feb. 22, 1972
A 22,000-square foot Loblaw’s supermarket and an 82,000-square foot Stars’ Department Store will be the major stores in the multi-million dollar shopping center planned for the East End, a spokesman for the developer said yesterday.
Loblaw’s already has one supermarket in Oneonta, located on Chestnut Street.
Richard Schuliar, a leasing agent for the developers, Pyramid Investors of Syracuse, also noted that a 15,000 square foot Nescro Drug Store will be located in the fully-enclosed, “climatized” shopping mall.
Schuliar estimated the multiple store complex, which will be located west of the present Oneonta Plaza will have an overall value of more than $4 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.