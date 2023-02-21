Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 22, 1973
Pedestrians will have to take their chances in walking across the Gas Avenue bridge until the city can come up with a feasible method to replace or repair a section of sidewalk which crashed into the millrace Wednesday morning.
Fortunately there were no pedestrians on the bridge when the section let go and tumbled into the water.
Parks-Streets Supervisor James Catella, reporting on the collapse of the sidewalk section yesterday, indicated that the security of the whole bridge has been one of the nagging worries. He pointed out that the parks-streets budget for this year had included an appropriation to widen the Gas Avenue bridge which, he said, “has been a bottleneck.”
Indications are, he said, that the city’s Finance Committee has taken the red pencil to the appropriation, at least for 1973.
The collapse of the sidewalk yesterday was not the first failure to hit the structure, Catella said, explaining that small sections have given way before only to be patched with steel and concrete.
Now that that the major portion of the walk is gone, he said, and the remaining concrete has been found to be deteriorated, a major repair or replacement job is indicated.
Catella said City Engineer John Buck was at the scene yesterday morning and agreed the rest of the concrete will have to come off, a project city workmen will embark upon immediately.
Once the cement has been removed, Engineer Buck will inspect and test the steel before a final answer is reached.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.