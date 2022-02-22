Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Feb. 23, 1972
The New York State fiscal crisis came home to Oneonta Tuesday with word that the Department of Transportation may be planning to cancel plans to construct a new Main Street viaduct and rebuild part of Main Street.
Sources in Albany indicated that Main Street construction by DOT, initially slated to come all the way to Main and Chestnut, including the new viaduct, may, instead, be cut off at Luther Street, four blocks south.
The original plan, all a part of programming for the Susquehanna Expressway (I-88), called for a 4-lane access street into the heart of downtown Oneonta — and the city’s Urban Renewal area — to connect to the half-diamond Main Street interchange on the south side of the Susquehanna River.
Included in the plan was a new bridge across the river slightly to the east of the present, vintage-1934 span; the viaduct, and the new street, envision as a vital adjunct to the city’s Urban Renewal program.
Yesterday DOT Design Engineer Ed Pitel at Binghamton said his division (Region 9) is presently involved in discussions with DOT headquarters at Albany, apparently in an effort to salvage the Main Street viaduct part of the program.
But, Pitel declared, there just is no money available.
In clearing up any misconceptions about I-88 funding, informed sources have said, the main part of the four-lane, high-speed, limited-access arterial will be funded under a 90-10 percent federal-state formula.
But the state portions of the Route 7 or Oneonta By-Pass (Grand Street access highway, Emmons-West Davenport Road access highway and the recently deleted Route 23-205 connection) all are funded on the regular 50-50 state-federal formula.
