Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 23, 1998
PORTLANDVILLE — Jeremiah Waters walked barefoot onto the ice and stared at the freezing water of Goodyear Lake. The 12-year-old was the first to brave the water at the Third Annual Polar Bear Swim Saturday afternoon.
He stopped at the edge of the 10-by-30 foot hole in the ice, his lean, 4-foot frame already shivering. The boy looked at the crowd of almost 150 people on shore as a safety rope was wrapped around him. He stared back at the water, rubbing his hands together, as the spectators and announcer egged him on.
Suddenly, he jumped.
He squealed as he plunged into the water and began frantically swimming across. At the other end he climbed up a ladder and danced around on the ice.
“Whoah! That’s cold,” Jeremiah said, as a member of the Milford fire department untied the safety rope from his waist. He then made a mad dash to the waiting hot tub and climbed into it.
Feb. 23, 1973
About 70 area high school students will spend two weeks of the spring semester studying in Europe, some going to England, others to Rome and a few more to Torino, Italy.
The Catskill Area School Study Council will sponsor 30 students to Italy in March and another 30 to England in April.
The first contingent of 39 will leave for Italy Sunday, Mar. 18 and return Sunday, Apr. 1.
Nine are Stamford Central School students who will attend the American Support School in Torino.
