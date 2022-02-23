Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 24, 1997
PORTLANDVILLE — The air may have been unseasonably warm Saturday, but the water in Goodyear Lake, as expected, was fit for a polar bear.
Thirty-three “polar bears,” to be exact.
That’s how many people braved 33-degree waters to participate in the second annual “Polar Bear Jump.” The event — featuring a chilly February dip in the lake — raised an estimated $2,500 for the Milford Fire Department and the Portlandville Methodist Church.
“This year, the same 11 people jumped, plus 22 new people,” said Jamie Waters of Milford, an organizer of the event.
50 years ago
Feb. 24, 1972
A decline in business on the Delaware and Hudson Railroad is blamed for a layoff scheduled Monday that will put at least 50 D&H shop employees “on furlough” until further notice.
Notices of the layoff were posted Tuesday, a spokesman said, indicating that the Oneonta shops are to be, to all intent and purpose, shut down and most car repairs at Oneonta terminated.
Final day at work, according to the notice which was reported by several, is Monday, February 28.
The majority of the men involved are members of the International Brotherhood of Carmen, represented locally by Emmons Steenrod, but there will be men involved from the International Brotherhood of Machinists; the Blacksmiths, the Laborers and even the Foremen who now have a union of their own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.