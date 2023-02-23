Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 24, 1998
ROXBURY — State Supreme Court Justice Carl Mugglin’s decision not to make a decision has left a controversial Roxbury gravel mine project in limbo.
After the Roxbury town board voted unanimously Dec. 30 to spend $400,000 to buy a 35-acre site for use as a gravel mine, Mugglin was asked to consider the validity of petitions gathered by town residents seeking a public vote on the plan.
Instead of deciding whether the 144 names on the petitions had been gathered properly, Mugglin ruled Feb. 11 that Jean Millar — the town planning board chairwoman who questioned the validity of the petitions — had failed to “invoke the jurisdiction of the court” and dismissed her court action.
“It really left things in limbo,” said Kenneth Kessel, one of the four petitioners who appeared at a 13-minute court hearing on the issue Feb. 10 in Delhi.
Feb. 24, 1973
WASHINGTON — Reps. James M. Hanley, (D-Syracuse), and Donald M. Mitchell, (R-Herkimer), have voiced solid opposition to any sort of blanket amnesty now that a Vietnam cease-fire is in effect.
Both area Congressmen are also in agreement that aid to North Vietnam at this time would be politically inadvisable.
Hanley, in a telephone interview this week, said that “despite my compassion, I find myself pretty much in agreement with those who say amnesty is a matter to be held in abeyance for quite some time.” He said now he is against all forms of amnesty.
Mitchell, who is serving his first term in Congress, said he supports President’s Nixon’s stand on amnesty.
Nixon, two weeks ago, sharply rejected any consideration of amnesty. He told reporters amnesty means “forgiveness” and we “cannot provide forgiveness” for draft resistors or deserters.
