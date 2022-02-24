Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 25, 1997
A new “Mobile Veterans’ and Community Service Office” will drive into Otsego County today to provide professional assistance to veterans with claims for entitlements,
Operated and staffed by American Legion professionals, the mobile office will work in Cooperstown with the Otsego County American Legion to reach veterans who may have problems with old wounds, Gulf War Syndrome, or government red tape.
The service is being provided to anyone for free. According to the local coordinator, Otsego County Service Officer George M. Boddie, the mobile office is a customized recreational vehicle. It is equipped with cellular communications to provide local assistance to veterans and their families throughout New York state.
More important than the onboard technology will be trained counselors with knowledge of the complex laws and procedure affecting the public.
50 years ago
Feb. 25, 1972
A group of residents in the neighborhood near Wilber Park Apartments is concerned about new development plans there, and intends to pressure City Hall to take a careful look at possible results.
Unfavorable reaction of residents in the Draper Street-Gardner Place area began mounting last week when BDG Realty Corporation of Ferndale publicly announced it plans to remodel the 110 apartments and rent them to college students.
BDG executives told The Star they plan to have room for about 580 students and expect to be renting before summer schools open at Hartwick College and Oneonta State.
Neighborhood residents seem committed to forming an organization to bring their worries and fears to the attention of city officials.
