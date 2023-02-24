Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 25, 1998
ONEONTA — The developers of the proposed Handlebar Saloon and Supper Club haven’t given upon their idea, a partner in the venture said Thursday.
The Oneonta Zoning Board of Appeals voted 6-1 Monday that the Handlebar Saloon and Supper Club wasn’t a use permitted under the site’s Heavy Industrial District guideline.
“We were very disappointed in their decision,” said Karolyn White of Gilbertsville. “We haven’t given up yet.”
White said the next step is uncertain for the partnership, but the site at Roundhouse Road and Fonda Avenue, off Chestnut Street, remains the preferred location.
The proposed 6,000-square-foot building would have a dining section, bar and a stage, according to plans submitted to the city, and would have an occupancy of 670 people. White said the business would employ 30 to 40 people.
The menu was to offer a western-style restaurant with entertainment ranging from comedians to country and western, jazz, blues and rock musicians, White said.
City Code Enforcement Officer Peter Friedman said at least three options exist for furthering the project, including seeking a use variance from the ZBA, requesting a zone change that would need Common Council approval or taking the case to court.
Friedman said uses in HID zoning included but weren’t limited to theaters, community centers and passenger terminals and he considered the Handlebar Saloon and Supper Club a permissible use.
