Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 26, 1997
COOPERSTOWN — Representatives of the communities surrounding Otsego Lake put the final touches Tuesday night on a first-ever management plan intended to safeguard the fragile watershed.
Shielding the watershed from further harm will take a comprehensive community effort that should include vigilance of area septic systems, best management practices fro farmers, improvement to the lake’s fish stocks and new recreational guidelines such as “no wake” zones, the plan states.
The document drafted by the Otsego Lake Watershed Council, caps two years of study and cooperation between municipalities that fall within the watershed’s 75 square miles that ultimately provide drinking water for Cooperstown’s 2,500 residents.
The council on Tuesday went over its final draft with the Otsego Lake Watershed Supervisory Committee, the public body charged with overseeing the watershed.
50 years ago
Feb. 26, 1972
Oneonta Urban Renewal officials are extremely pleased with the way bids came in this week for a major demolition project in the Market-Prospect Street area.
The Urban Renewal Agency sought bids for the demolition of more than a dozen buildings in that part of the UR project area.
Unofficially, Urban Renewal leaders had expected the bids to come in around $40,000. They were pleasantly surprised when Gorick Construction Company of Binghamton submitted the apparent low bid of $19,975 and two other firms quoted process under $30,000.
In all, eight companies submitted bids. The UR Agency is expected to act on the bids at its March 13 meeting.
