Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 28, 1998
SIDNEY — On rainy days, Sidney residents won’t need hip boots to pass through the intersection of East and West Main streets, thanks to a $200,000 state grant to the village that was announced Friday.
Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch, R-Bainbridge, said his application for state multimodal transportation projects had been approved. The project also included $75,000 for Delaware County bridge repairs and $93,000 for a Town of Middletown project. He awaits word on money for work in Otsego County.
The Multimodal Program pays for rail facilities, airport and state and local highway and bridge projects. Funding is through the sale of state Thruway Authority bonds.
In 1996, the governor and Legislature authorized $350 million for the four-year Multimodal Program. The governor, lawmakers and local sponsors identify projects after negotiations.
Feb. 28, 1973
ALBANY — Ryder Systems came one step closer to keeping its plant in Oneonta in full operation Tuesday.
The State Senate passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Edwyn E. Mason (R,C-Hobart) that would allow Ryder, which assembles truck bodies at its Oneonta plant, to transport more than two truck bodies over the state’s highways under the power of one vehicle.
The bill, which has the blessings of the State Department of Transportation, passed unanimously and without discussion.
Corresponding legislation sponsored by Assemblyman Harold C. Luther, (R-Dolgeville) is pending in the Legislature’s lower house, and is expected to pass without major opposition today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.