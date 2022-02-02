Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 3, 1997
ONEONTA — After 20 years, “Star Wars” fans are still coming out in full Force.
A special edition of the 1977 sci-fi classic opened in cinemas over the weekend. The updated version — spiced up with ‘90s grade special effects, new scenes and even a cameo appearance by celestial gangster Jabba The Hutt — is reuniting a generation of movie buffs with some old friends who teamed up in a cosmic battle against evil.
There’s the upstart knight Luke Skywalker and his gray-templed mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Saucy pilot Han Solo and the feisty Princess Leia.
One longtime fan is Gary Corrado of Oneonta, who says he’s seen “Star Wars” five or 10 times since its debut two decades ago. Corrado viewed the new edition at a matinee show Sunday at the Oneonta Theatre 1 & 2 on Chestnut Street.
50 years ago
Feb. 3, 1972
After over four months of frustration and ill feelings on both parts, the Oneonta Board of Education is paying teachers retroactive pay that was frozen during President Nixon’s freeze.
Oneonta teachers will receive this retroactive pay with their regular check on February 17.
The ball had been bounced back and forth several times — first with the school board paying the raises only to have it rescinded. The four-month hassle ended in the Oneonta Teachers Association filing a suit in the U.S. District Court on November 8.
Mrs. Betty Derr, president of the OTA said last night that the suit and grievance procedures that were being carried out according to the contract would be dropped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.