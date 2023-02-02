Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 3, 1998
The new Telecommuting Center at 250 Main St. in Oneonta has its first tenant. A month ago, Express Data Products Corp. opened its fourth branch office on the third floor, above the former Scholet Furniture store.
The company sells and services major manufacturers of computers, printers, monitors, software, system upgrades and computer supplies. It also offers training for computer software, for people at various levels of experience.
“Eventually, we’ll be doing computer training right there, downstairs,” said Jay Harby, account executive, noting a video conference room is being created.
“Eventually we’ll get our own building,” Harby said. “It’s not the best site for us, since we’ll be lugging computers up there. But due to the contacts we’re making, it’s good now.”
Feb. 3, 1973
DELHI — A proposal to establish a work release program at the Delaware County Jail will be presented to the County Board of Supervisors at its monthly meeting on February 14.
Should the Supervisors okay the program, certain prisoners may be granted the privilege of working at “gainful employment” during the day, while spending the nights at the jail, County Sheriff Levon Telian explains.
In addition, other prisoners may be released to participate in vocational training programs, Telian added.
Telian said the program is being designed basically for prisoners who had jobs prior to their arrest.
The sheriff said the program was geared toward rehabilitation of prisoners.
