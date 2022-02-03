Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 4, 1997
ONEONTA — The National Soccer Hall of Fame in Oneonta has temporarily closed while it re-evaluates its future direction.
The hall’s three full-time employees and two part-time employees are not being paid effective Monday, according to John D. Biggs, president of the Board of Trustees.
The temporary closing stems from a financial squeeze in which payments thought to be forthcoming through a $4.5 million Empire State Development matching grant are unavailable now, Biggs said.
“We have been challenged to raise that over the next couple of years,” he said. “That’s still the game plan.”
The Hall of Fame operates a museum on Ford Avenue and hosts soccer tournaments at field on state Route 205, and has plans to build a full complex at the Route 205 sites.
50 years ago
Feb. 4, 1972
Assemblyman Donald Mitchell’s decision not to seek another term in Albany is less than a week old but there are already indications the field of would-be successors will be a crowded one.
Yesterday, two apparent “longshots” — a Democrat and a Republican — announced their candidacy in the 113th Assembly District, which includes Otsego and Herkimer Counties.
James L. Seward, 20, of Cliffside — the youngest member of the Otsego County Republican Committee — announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination, stressing he intends to run not as a “youth” candidate but as one of all the people.
John E. Kinsey Sr., 47, of South Side, a frequent office seeker, threw his hat in the ring for the Democratic nomination and said he would enter his party’s primary.
