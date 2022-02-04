Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 5, 1997
ONEONTA — Help may be on the way for the National Soccer Hall of Fame in the form of new language to allow funds from a $4.5 million state matching grant to be released.
That’s the plan state Sen. James L. Seward, R-Milford, has to help the hall. Reached at his office in Albany Tuesday, Seward said that the matching grant was part of the Sports Facility Development and Modernization Program.
Although the authorization passed in 1993, funding specifications were released later, in the 1994-95 fiscal year Capital Projects budget. The program’s aim is to develop sports facilities around the state. The original legislation called for no funds to be released until the $4.5 million grant total was raised first by the hall.
Seward said that rewriting language to specify that the Hall of Fame has a different status should ease its financial crunch and aid project development.
50 years ago
Feb. 5, 1972
Damages sought in a lawsuit against the Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency were increased 50-fold yesterday.
Papers amending the original $1 million lawsuit were served yesterday to the Urban Renewal attorney’s law office in the presence of the man who brought the initial suit, Daniel Smallin Jr. of 27 Wisteria Ave., Oneonta owner of Mosca’s Restaurant on Broad Street.
The amended suit demands $50 million in punitive and general damages, contains new plaintiffs, new charges, and includes a “class action” provision.
James Konstanty Jr., the Urban Renewal attorney, said last night he has not yet seen the amended papers since he was in court in Cooperstown all day Friday.
Smallin indicated the amended papers were served at Konstanty’s office yesterday afternoon.
