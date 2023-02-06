Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 7, 1998
COOPERSTOWN — About $300,000 of Otsego County’s money is at stake as attorneys for the county and the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Authority argue the latest stage of their lawsuit Monday in Albany. But if a five-judge panel rules in favor of Otsego County’s appeal, it could mean a lot more in the future.
Otsego County is appealing a $274,000 judgment, plus attorneys’ fees handed down by State Supreme Court Justice R.J. Hughes in July. MOSA sued the county when it did not pay for a shortfall in garbage it was obligated to deliver to MOSA in 1995.
The matter has not actually gone to trial. Hughes rejected the county’s defense, and the county’s appeal to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Third Department, is to allow the case to go to trial.
Both sides agree someone is in violation of the contract.
Feb. 7, 1973
For the fourth time in recent years, a teachers’ organization in the Oneonta State campus has compiled and circulated salary information of all faculty and administrative personnel at the school.
The 10-page report, compiled by the State University Federation of Teachers (SUFT), shows 33 faculty members and 10 administrators with salaries of $20,000 or more.
However, in a cover letter distributed with the information, SUFT officials contend that SUCO is, overall, “the lowest paying of the State’s four year colleges.”
SUFT officials said the information was provided “to aid the many individuals in the college to evaluate their relative salary status.”
