Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 8, 1997
ONEONTA — Two weeks after moving into 13 Forest Ave., Mary Mahoney has remodeled a bathroom, hung floral swags in the living room and is full of ideas for adding other personal touches.
“The house is mine,” said Mahoney, 33, a bank employee and single parent. “It’s just a peace of mind. It’s stability.”
The American dream of homeownership has come true for Mahoney, with a loan from the new Oneonta First-Time Homeownership Project loan program funded through a federal grant. Mahoney, the first loan recipient, closed on her house purchase Jan. 21, and moved in the following week.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the city of Oneonta a $1.2 million grant, of which $500,000 is for downtown business development and $700,000 for the first-time homeowner program.
City officials hope applicants will buy vacant houses used as student rentals and convert them back to single-family homes.
50 years ago
Feb. 8, 1972
ALBANY — Stamford attorney Elias H. Jacobs jolted a federal court judge here Monday with courtroom charges that the Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to deprive residents of their constitutional rights.
Jacobs, arguing in connection with a $50 million lawsuit against the Agency told Federal Court Judge James T. Foley that the Agency purposely devised a renewal plan to suit their “stooges and friends.”
He claimed that ordinary property owners with no political connections were often harassed out of town.
Foley, apparently surprised by the charges, called them very rough and serious and suggested that Jacobs transmit them to the Otsego County District Attorney’s office.
Jacobs said he would prefer to submit the information to the U.S. Justice Department and asked the judge’s help.
Foley refused and blustered that he had never heard of such a request to a federal judge.
