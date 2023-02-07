Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 8, 1973
Amphetamines and barbiturates are more prevalent in Oneonta than heroine, according to Angus Mackie, drug coordinator for the Narcotics Guidance Council.
He told the Kiwanis Club Wednesday noon that marijuana is rather widely used in the Oneonta area, but said “the kind of drugs available run the gamut.”
He said he thinks drugs are not as prevalent at Hartwick College as most persons believe. SUCO has more drug abusers, but they also have more students, especially from New York City.
But, SUCO doesn’t have as large a drug problem as Stony Brook or even Delhi, he said.
Mackie said pills and alcohol are the most prevalent drugs in the Oneonta area, based on his experience as drug coordinator.
Mackie reported that, at a recent meeting with county penal officials, it was suggested that four temporary jailers be hired to sit in jail with a prisoner who is having a drug problem. Two would be available for the Oneonta City Jail and two for the county jail.
One reason for turning to drugs, Mackie explained, is because young people question many institutions and ideas which have been implemented into society. When no answers are available, the person turns to drugs in order to forget the real world.
The question of legalizing marijuana was discussed for some time, with one man speaking out against the proposal.
Mackie said that using available facts, he favors changes in the present law. He said figures show that about one-quarter of the population is illegally using marijuana.
Commented
