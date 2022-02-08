Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Feb. 9, 1972
Oneonta High School’s football team may very well have jumped from the proverbial frying pan into the fire when its school enrolled in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference.
According to a preliminary schedule drawn up at Monday night’s STAC workshop session in Binghamton and announced yesterday, Oneonta will play two of New York State’s leading scholastic football teams — Ithaca and Vestal — during the 1972 campaign.
The STAC split into three divisions suggested earlier during preliminary talks apparently will go and the schedules resulting from Monday’s meeting were the result of drawings from a hat with inter-division overtones.
Oneonta is scheduled to meet Suburban Division rival Catholic Central the opening weekend, September 14, 15. Homer, another Suburban Division club, will be met the following weekend and Oneonta will move into the Central Division against Johnson City either September 28 or 29.
It will be the Metropolitan Division school Ithaca on the weekend of Oct. 5-6 and another Suburban club, Susquehanna Valley, the next weekend.
Although state rules will permit a nine-game high school schedule this year, Oneonta will rest through its open date the weekend of October 19 and 20 before returning to action the weekend of October 26-27 against Central Division entry Cortland.
Metropolitan Division powerhouse Vestal will be met by the Yellowjackets on either November 3rd or 4th and Norwich — also a Suburban Division club — will wind up the schedule November 11th.
The alternate dates, either Friday or Saturday in each case are listed because many of the STAC teams will be playing night football games, mostly on Fridays.
Commented
