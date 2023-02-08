Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Feb. 9, 1998
Area educators agree that smaller classes would be ideal, but they wonder whether the government will give school districts that are already financially strapped enough help to make the change.
President Bill Clinton has proposed a $12 billion plan to reduce the number of students in grades one through three, with an estimated $101 million earmarked for New York state. The plan would help foot the bill for hiring new teachers, but local taxpayers would still have to match 10-50 percent of the aid.
Susan Kreck, a third grade teacher at Valleyview Elementary School in Oneonta, said her class is at the maximum size of 25 students this year.
The larger a class is, the less individual attention she can give each student and Kreck wants to make sure each of her students gets the attention he or she deserves.
Feb. 9, 1973
City parks workers have been out downing elm trees in Neahwa Park the past two days as Dutch Elm disease reappears to take its ever-increasing toll on one of Oneonta’s most prevalent trees.
Parks-Streets Supervisor James Catella said his men were currently removing some dead trees in the park that had been noted last fall.
“They must be seen with leaves on them to see if they have the disease,” he explained.
In the city parks alone, Dutch elm disease has killed between 60 to 70 trees in the past few years. “In my opinion,” said Catella, “I think all the trees (elms) in the city are susceptible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.