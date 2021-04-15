Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.