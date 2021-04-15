Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 16, 1996
STAMFORD — The Rev. Steve Herring and his congregation at the Presbyterian Church in Stamford hope that in 2046 someone will discover the time capsule that they placed in the attic above the sanctuary Monday.
The idea for a time capsule came after Herring showed a group of Sunday school students the movie “Back to the Future.” He showed them the film so they would “try to reflect on how life will change in the future.”
In deciding what to put in the capsule, which was constructed by the Catskill Craftsmen out of solid maple with an airtight Styrofoam lining, the “children reflected on what is most significant to tell people what life is like today,” said Herring.
The capsule is roughly 2 by 3 feet and contains items that relate to cultural history including ad inserts from The Daily Star, an assortment of junk mail, a phone book, a legislative reference guide, a variety of magazines and catalogs, The Daily Star’s Flood ’96 section and the paper from the O.J. Simpson verdict. Items that relate to the life of the church are a statement of their religious beliefs, a contemporary version of the Bible, the church mission statement, newsletter, bulletin, orders of worship, a member list and a budget.
50 years ago
April 16, 1971
GRAND GORGE — Fire late Wednesday afternoon destroyed the popular Rendezvous Bar and Grill on Route 30 between Grand Gorge and Gilboa.
Believed to have started in the kitchen where roasting peanuts were momentarily left unattended, the blaze spread quickly through the entire frame building.
Grand Gorge Fire Department received the alarm at 4:45 p.m. and responded with all equipment and about 30 men.
Through Mutual Aid, Stamford also responded with a tanker to assist at the fire, and to “stand by” in Grand Gorge in the event of another emergency, and Blenheim Fire Department also furnished a much-needed additional tanker.
