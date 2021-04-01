Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 2, 1996
WALTON — A non-profit mental health organization told the Walton village board Monday that it wants to sublease the Walton Theatre’s cinema as soon as possible, and the board expressed no immediate objection.
John Phillips, Rehabilitation Support Services program director in Delaware County, told the board Monday that his group is interested in running movies in the historic venue after the current tenant, P and P Enterprises of Oneonta, vacates the village-owned theater.
P and P, which has operated the cinema since 1989, informed the village two weeks ago that it has decided to stop showing films in Walton. The company’s five-year lease runs out June 30, and owner Philip Colone Jr. agreed to keep the cinema open at least until the end of April.
Phillips told the board that RSS wants to sublease the rest of P and P’s lease to provide jobs and training to mentally ill clients and make long-term agreements to operate the cinema.
50 years ago
April 2, 1971
Mike Wilcox was named “Boy of the Year” last night at the third annual awards banquet at the Boys Club.
The 16-year-old award winner is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Wilcox of 61 River St. A trophy was presented to the youth for his leadership, participation and behavior at the Boys Club.
Over 80 awards were presented to boys last night at the club.
Awards were given for league basketball, intramural basketball, flag football, floor hockey, and speedball, foul shooting and physical fitness contests, and game room tourneys.
Team trophies and individual trophies were presented to members of various Boys Club leagues.
