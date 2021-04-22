Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 23, 1996
The State University College at Oneonta must cut $1.2 million in 1997-98 academic spending, and college officials Monday presented possible options.
Retrenchment. No renewed appointments. Eliminate programs and departments. Eliminate department chairs and faculty positions. Reorganize departments. Make departments larger.
SUCO has no final plans, but will by the May 18 graduation, officials told about 175 faculty, secretaries, maintenance workers and other staff Monday. College officials were surprised at the turnout and extra chairs had to be taken to the Craven Lounge of the Morris Conference Center on campus.
SUCO enrolls about 5,100 undergraduate and graduate students, and expects admissions to decline as applications have dwindled.
50 years ago
April 23, 1971
Construction of a Fine Arts Building at Hartwick College will begin soon, a college spokesman said yesterday.
A request for a building permit was filed with City Engineer John Buck yesterday. The request set the estimated cost of the building at $2.5 million.
The building, which will have 68,880 square feet of floor space, will be built on Hartwick’s lower campus, fronting on Clinton Street, near the base of Oyaron Hill.
Site preparation for the project may begin as early as next week, the college spokesman said.
