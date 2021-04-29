25 years ago
April 30, 1996
DELHI — The big blue ocean between Great Britain and Delhi seems to gave shrunk for students at Delhi Tech and London’s Barnet College as interactive video technology and the Internet have made it possible for the two to share an international marketing course.
“Obviously the world is getting smaller and there is a move toward globalization and this program is a response to that,” said Peter Van Brunt, an associate professor of business at State University College of Technology at Delhi.
Van Brunt and fellow business professor William J. Raynor III co-teach the international marketing course where students practice developing marketing proposals for fictitious products to be sold in the United Kingdom.
This, in itself, would not be such an innovative idea. But here’s where it gets interesting: these students in Delhi sit in front of a two-way video screen linked in a classroom in London and bounce ideas off of their counterparts at Barnet.
50 years ago
April 30, 1971
DELHI — Delaware County Treasurer Charles D. Cook was named by the County Board of Supervisors in special session Wednesday to the County Commissioner of Social Services.
Cook’s name was placed in nomination for the post by Town of Masonville Supervisor Henry Eckhardt, chairman of the Board’s Social Services Committee. In a bipartisan move, Cook’s nomination was seconded by Stamford Republican Supervisor Randall Brockway and Hancock Supervisor Lawrence T. McGranaghan, a Democrat. Eckhardt’s nominating resolution was carried 17-0, two supervisors being absent.
Cook, 36, a former newspaperman before becoming County Treasurer, will succeed present Commissioner John Sweeney, who has resigned effective May 31 to take a similar post in Putnam County. Top salary for the welfare post is presently $17,000 a year. The post of County Treasurer, which pays in the $10,000 range, will be filled on an interim basis by an appointment from Governor Rockefeller until the November elections, when the position will appear on the ballot. The Governor would reportedly act on recommendations of the Executive Committee of the Delaware County Republican Committee whose chairman is Cyrus “Cy” Schoonmaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.