Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 9, 1996
DAVENPORT — After a 20-minute public hearing, the town board unanimously approved an ordinance regulating “sexually oriented businesses” in the town.
Monday’s was the second public hearing on the ordinance which stipulates, among other things, that owners of such businesses have to get a special use permit from the town.
At the center of the debate is Bear Bottoms, a nude dance club, proposed at the site of the former Rainbow Gardens on Route 23. Club owner Philip Marzocco attended the meeting with his attorney, Charles Ryan.
“We’ll see them in court,” Ryan said following the meeting. “We’re going to bring an action (challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance).”
Ryan said he expects to file it within the next few days.
50 years ago
April 9, 1971
The mayor of Neviges, Germany has invited Mayor James Lettis and Oneonta residents to visit his town.
City Clerk Ed Shultis read the letter from Burgermeister Willy Anker of Neviges to the Common Council this week.
Mayor Lettis commented that he would not be able to visit the town but that students on tour of Europe from Oneonta High School may be able to stop there.
The mayor said that he was expecting the letter so arrangements for the students could be made. He said he did not know now if there was time. The letter was dated March 3 and not received until last week.
Oneonta and Neviges are quickly becoming “sister” cities. The contact began last year when a Neviges city official visited Ernest Goodman of the SUCO political science department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.