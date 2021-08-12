25 years ago
Aug. 13, 1996
DELHI — In the hit movie “Independence Day,” Bill Pullman plays an ex-fighter-pilot-turned president of the United States who, despite having just lost his wife to the invading aliens, jumps in a plane to help save the planet.
The blockbuster is still raking in millions at the box office and already Pullman has been signed to star in another big-budget action thriller, tentatively titled “Supertanker.”
That’s according to an article in the current issue of US Magazine, which includes a profile on Pullman, who got his start on the stage at the State University College of Technology at Delhi 25 years ago.
Writer Joe Rhodes interviewed Delhi’s Bill Campbell for the US article. Remembering the one-time architecture student from Hornell, Campbell told Rhodes that Pullman “was a guy guy, and acting was what the long-haired, artsy-fartsy guys did. But even though Bill was just 17, when he read, you listened. He had that look-at-me personality.”
50 years ago
Aug. 13, 1971
Beyond the experimental stages, “85” will make some changes in September which, officials hope, will better the referral agency.
The changes will include the addition of a director who will be fully responsible for organizing “85.”
In operation a year, “85” has begun to recognize its weak and strong points, said Mrs. Richard Brennan, a spokesman for the organization located at 85 Chestnut St.
Mrs. Brennan said the referral agency realizes it needs a director. “The director will coordinate the house and all its activities,” she said.
