Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 20, 1996
ALBANY — A debate over whether to offer tax credits to utilities and other companies that burn waste tires in New York state has pitted environmental groups against a Bainbridge power plant.
Fearful of toxic air emissions, Environmental Advocates, a statewide lobby organization, and the Sierra Club, are pushing Gov. George E. Pataki to veto a bill that would offer tax breaks to a number of companies and power plants, including the New York State Electric & Gas Corp.’s Jennison power station in Bainbridge.
But a NYSEG spokesman says the company will be forced to close both the Jennison station and its Hinkling station in East Corning, if the tax breaks are not approved.
The state has long debated what to do with waste tires. Burning them in the open can cause toxic air emissions. And stockpiling them for long periods of time can lead to tire fires that can take days to put out or cause them to become breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitos.
50 years ago
Aug. 20, 1971
The U.S. Ambassador to Laos — a resident of nearby Morris — told the Oneonta Rotary Club yesterday that the South Vietnamese incursion into Laos last February was a “tremendous success.”
At the same time, Ambassador G. McMurtrie Godley, who will return to his post in Vientiane next month, sharply criticized news media’s handling of news about the invasion.
“Some of the worst journalistic reporting I have seen concerned Long Son 719 (code name for the invasion). The press generally portrayed it as a dismal failure when, in fact, it was a tremendous success,” Godley said.
The United States provided extensive combat air support for the incursion by South Vietnamese troops, which was designed to cut off enemy supply lines along Ho Chi Minh Trail in Laos.
