Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 27, 1996
Exactly four years after the “blacklist” incident at the State University College at Oneonta, New York’s highest court will hear the case of 13 former college students involved.
On Sept. 4, the Court of Appeals will review two lower rulings stemming from a Sept. 4, 1992, state police investigation, aided by city police, of a burglary near the SUCO campus.
“There’s no disagreement that race-based stops are unconstitutional. The question to be decided now is whether there are damages associated with it,” said Scott Fein, an Albany attorney representing the former students.
The former students filed a class-action lawsuit, Brown vs. State of New York, seeking monetary compensation, alleging that their constitutional rights had been violated.
50 years ago
Aug. 27, 1971
Local car dealers have not yet begun to feel the impact of Nixon’s “freeze.” Most car dealers agreed that there has neither been an increase or decrease in the amount of their sales since Nixon’s August 15 announcement.
“Our sales have been just about average,” said William Burr, vice-president of Burr’s Dodge Inc., of 316 Chestnut St. “Of course,” he added “we’re pretty well cleaned out of the 1971 models.”
Burr added that he wouldn’t be surprised at an increase in sales. “Until the freeze goes off,” he said, “consumers will never have a buy like this again.” He explained, “while the freeze is on, people can buy 1972 cars at ’71 prices.” He said he believes the prices “will definitely go up” once the freeze is over.
On the other hand, sales at Country Club Chevrolet Inc., have increased 20 per cent. Gary MacPherson, secretary of the corporation and general sales manager said, “I think this increase reflects the change in price due to the cancellation of the excise tax and the discount on the ’71 ‘left-overs,’”
