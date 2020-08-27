Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 28, 1995
Emerine Prestidge now knows she isn’t dreaming she won the Miss Teen-Ager Pageant of New York Saturday night. At the time, she couldn’t believe her ears when her name echoed over the sound system.
“She was totally shocked, tears were running down her face. She felt like she was in a dream,” her mother, Cherokee Prestidge, said Sunday.
“I was standing there, it got down to the two girls and I was expecting one of them to win,” Emerine Prestidge said. “I just started crying. All I could see was the spotlight.”
The first Norwich teen to win the state title, Prestidge won’t have much time to savor her victory. She’s starting classes for her sophomore year at the State University of New York at Morrisville today, working toward a nursing degree.
50 years ago
Aug. 28, 1970
Demolition of buildings in the Liberty Street area for a Susquehanna Expressway “off-ramp” probably won’t get underway much before mid-October, Norman Bergman of the State Department of Transportation’s Binghamton office said yesterday.
Bergman’s comment came after he revealed that the apparent low bidder for demolition of about 25 buildings in that area is Gorick Construction Co. of Binghamton.
The Binghamton firm submitted a $19,800 bid — about $8,500 below the next lowest bidder. Five companies submitted bids, which were opened yesterday morning in Albany.
The demolition contract covered buildings along Liberty, Fair, Hunt and Grand streets, but did not cover all demolition work necessary for the “Grand Street” interchange and off-ramp.
