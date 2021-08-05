Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 6, 1996
SIDNEY — The Amphenol Corp. sent more jobs to Mexico last week and a number of area workers have been reassigned or laid off.
Department 53 used to be the place where workers at the Sidney plant assembled electrical contacts and pins for connectors, but now the area has been deserted and people who worked the line their entire careers have been forced to move to a different department — and some have been sent home.
The plant manager, Gary Anderson, told them (the workers) on Tuesday that Wednesday would be their last day,” said Raymond Howard of Local 1829 of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers that represents most of the plant’s employees. “There were 31 people laid off on Wednesday, but 13 were called back on Thursday to work in different departments.”
Howland said of the 31 people who were originally laid off, 27 were assemblers and four were tool makers. Some of the people who were reassigned had worked in Department 53 for about 20 years and thought that would be the only line they’d ever work — but are now forced to learn a different job.
50 years ago
Aug. 6, 1971
The OPBA nine — the Comeback Kids of the Oneonta Little League — won it all last night when they defeated Ford Sales 10-0 on Doc Knapp Filed to win the league title.
This is the same team which was crushed so badly in its opening game and lingered around the second division in the early stages of the campaign before coming on with a rush late in the season.
Known informally simply as The Police, the club is officially the Oneonta Police Benevolent Association team, hence the O.P.B.A. on their uniforms.
They directed the traffic last night as they scored in every inning against the Ford Sales team which just could not get started.
