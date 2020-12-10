Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 11, 1995
College students Mike Gelardi said instead of driving drunk Thursday he left his car parked on Church Street and took a bus home.
On Sunday, he and dozens of other drivers went to the Oneonta police station and paid $5 to retrieve cars that had been towed away under the city’s winter parking ban, officials said.
By law, cars must be removed from city streets after 2½ inches of snowfall so that crews can plow the roads.
Saturday’s precipitation left 4.3 inches of snow at Goodyear Lake, said National Weather Service Observer David K. Mattice.
50 years ago
Dec. 11, 1970
Railroading is a big business, and everything that has anything to do with railroading is big.
As an example…the Delaware and Hudson Railroad, long the hub of Oneonta.
D&H track mileage is counted in the thousands. The D&H yard in Oneonta alone is three miles long…most of the length of the city.
And just as everything else about railroads, the silence of a railroad shut down by a strike is big…bigger, perhaps than the railroad itself.
The D&H yard, shut down Wednesday night by a nationwide strike, was enveloped in that giant silence yesterday.
Commented
