Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Dec. 18, 1995
Oneonta is shrinking fast, Worcester is flourishing and tiny Roseboom’s booming — at least in the eyes of the U.S. Bureau of the Census.
Local officials on the other hand, aren’t so sure.
The latest census calculated in Washington purport to show the population changes in communities across the country through July 1994 by using a complicated mix of tax return information, births and deaths, and pages of algebraic formulas with terms such as geocodes and “overridden primitive estimates parts with ‘valid’ coded migration.”
But many local officials — if they pay attention at all — wonder how the estimates are developed and what effect they might have if various agencies and the public are relying on them.
50 years ago
Dec. 18, 1970
Proponents of strict enforcement of current Sunday “blue laws” dominated testimony yesterday at the first of three public hearings a joint legislative committee is holding on the controversial subject. The hearing was in Rochester.
In Oneonta, the “blue law” controversy, which raged for three weeks, has largely subsided. Two chain store assistant managers were arrested for alleged violations of the Sunday closing law, but Town of Oneonta Justice Harold Ingoldsby dropped charges against both.
Melvin Passer, assistant manager at Jamesway, and Dwight Scutt, assistant manager at FBC, were subjected to citizens’ arrests December 6, when their stores remained open. Members of a Binghamton detective agency, retained by the Retail Merchants Division of the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce, made the citizens’ arrests.
Justice Ingoldsby dropped the charges in the recommendation of Otsego County District Attorney Bruce C. McGregor and Attorney Joseph Pondolfino Jr., who represented the merchants’ group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.