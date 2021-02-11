Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 12, 1996
DAVENPORT — Four years of dominating the Delaware League finally came to an end on Saturday for the Stamford girls.
The Indians’ 58-game winning streak in the league was ended by the same team — Davenport — that last beat them in a league game. The Wildcats got a game-high 18 points from Rena Goble in a 38-35 victory over Stamford on Saturday.
The game was in some ways a playoff since no Delaware League Crossover will be played this year. School officials decided to cancel the games after nearly every Delaware League team had to postpone games because of the flood.
“The game was full of excitement and the place was packed,” Davenport coach Ray Preston said. “I wish some of the people that made the decision (not to have a Delaware League Crossover) could have been here and watched this game. You’re only hurting the kids by not having a game.”
50 years ago
Feb. 12, 1971
DEPOSIT — Helicopter rides, sponsored by the Deposit Lions Club, will highlight a full weekend of fun and activities as the first Deposit Winter Festival begins Friday afternoon.
After months of intensive planning, the Deposit Chamber of Commerce has coordinated the activities of more than 20 local organizations to keep the festival moving at a steady pace.
The Hale Eddy Small Fry Association will start the weekend off with a spaghetti supper beginning at 5 p.m. Friday at the Masonic Hall in Deposit. At the same time a bake sale will begin at Wheeler’s Market.
At 7:30 p.m. a talent show and a fashion show will begin at the Deposit Central High School Auditorium.
