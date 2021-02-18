Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 19, 1996
SIDNEY — The Sidney Teachers Association has put an offer on the table and hopes the school board will accept it to end contract talks that have gone on for nearly three years.
“We have presented to the board an opportunity to come to a tentative agreement,” union President Donald R. Stankavage said. “We’ve answered all the board’s concerns. They just have to decide whether they want an agreement.”
School board member Steven K. Anderson said both sides are “discouraged” but remain hopeful. “It’s been almost three years now and it’s been awful slow,” he said. “We’ve had different offers go back and forth and each time we try to work out the glitches, and that’s where we’re at.”
The estimated 117 association members have worked without a contract since their last one expired in June 1993. “It’s time to get an agreement and get on with things,” Stankavage said. “We’re coming up on a thousand days, in March, I believe, without a contract. We’ve always been fair and our requirements are modest.”
50 years ago
Feb. 19, 1971
An undetermined number of burglars broke into the Oneonta Post Office during the pre-dawn hours Thursday and made off with $14,291 worth of stamps and $527 in cash.
But Oneonta Postmaster Samuel J. Bertuzzi and Postal Inspector William J. Bothwell, whose Oneonta territory includes Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties, speculated the stamps taken will be practically worthless on the black market in another month and a half when postal rates increase.
When new eight-cent first class rate goes into effect, Bothwell said, the six-cent stamps will bring a very low price.
Some, such a s 30,000 five-cent stamps in sheets, are already very difficult to dispose of, they said.
Postal authorities and police have no clues to the identity of the burglars, who entered the one-story Main Street building by knocking the lock out of the back platform door and ramming open inside doors. Bothwell thinks at least three were involved because of the heavy equipment used.
