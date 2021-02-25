Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 26, 1996
Twenty years ago, the last building on Broad Street in Oneonta was torn down. Under the city’s Urban Renewal Plan, the lot was to be a shopping center.
Today, the lot remains vacant, except for parked cars and two banking offices on corner sites. Broad Street, which for decades teemed with residential and commercial life, now lingers between ghostly memories of business past and dreams of a thriving hotel.
Oneonta’s Urban Renewal Plan of 1966 sparked controversy that continues today — in particular about demolishing Broad Street buildings.
“They took the heart out of downtown when they took out Broad Street,” said Tom Oliver, whose family ran the Silver Grill. “It’s a sin they didn’t do anything with it.”
50 years ago
Feb. 26, 1971
The cost of recycling solid waste could be offset by people “curbing” their garbage, according to Dr. John New, chairman of the City’s Environmental Advisory Board.
At a meeting of the board last night, Dr. New suggested a number of possibilities for the recycling of solid wastes. He stressed that the board was exploring several possibilities, but that no commitments had been made.
The process of recycling is expensive, he said. “However,” he stressed, “there are numerous ways of cutting down the cost.” He noted that the cooperation of community residents is necessary if anything is to be done.
One way in which community residents could aid in recycling solid wastes, he said, is by separating their garbage. “Paper could be collected separately,” he said. He added that the Salvation Army and Boy Scouts often have paper drives but it was “a hit and miss thing. We need something more on a regular basis,” he said. He added that metal waste, glass, and garbage could be collected separately.
