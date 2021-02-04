Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Feb. 5, 1996
Shine a spotlight on Bill Pullman and he’ll deflect it in a way that only someone who began his acting career in humble Delhi can do.
Pullman — who graduated from Delhi Tech and the State University College at Oneonta before launching a film career — is climbing so high that “Entertainment Tonight” recently called him “the man of the moment.” Pullman isn’t so sure.
“As much as there’s this ‘man of the moment’ or ‘flavor of the month,’ it feels a little like they’re stretching the category to keep me in there,” he said by phone from his Hollywood home.
Maybe so, but Pullman, 42, is making a mark in movieland, as the star turned in two of 1995’s top films — “While You Were Sleeping” opposite Sandra Bullock and “Casper” opposite the Friendly Ghost — added to 28 movie credits, including “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Wyatt Earp,” “A League of Their Own,” “The Accidental Tourist” and “Spaceballs.”
50 years ago
Feb. 5, 1971
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Richfield Springs Winter Carnival opens at 10 p.m. Friday with a Torchlight Parade on Skis at Gunset Ski Bowl and a Dance and general skiing at the ski bowl from 7-11 p.m.
A band will be on hand at the ski hut 7 through 11 p.m.
The Torchlight Ski Parade will take place on the ski tow and ski run with about 50 skiers varying lighted torches and circling up and down the slopes for about a half hour. Skiers from many area communities including Marcy, West Winfield, Ilion, Herkimer and Springfield will take part. During the actual parade all lights other than the torches will be out. The public is invited to view the event. There will be a donation fund at the ski hut to cover expense of the band.
On Saturday the skating events consisting of comic and speed races for children in various age groups, will be conducted by members of the Lions Club. Cash prizes will be awarded. The racing program is scheduled from 9 to noon at the Bronner Street skating rink.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.