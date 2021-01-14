Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 15, 1996
The troubled Oneonta school board is looking to leaders from the past to lead it out of a crisis situation and into a more peaceful and productive future.
At a special meeting Saturday morning, the board’s three remaining members — Judy Sweet, Judith Betts and Huemac Garcia — appointed veteran school members William Ryan and John Pecora to fill two of the four slots left vacant by resignations.
Citing the two veterans’ demonstrated leadership, impartiality and dedication to the community, Garcia — who chaired the meeting until officers were elected — expressed optimism that the pair could help the board rebuild community trust shattered by the sudden string of resignations.
But some community members who attended Saturday’s meeting at the 290 Chestnut St. district offices weren’t satisfied — not because they didn’t approve of the board’s choices, but because they felt left out of the process.
50 years ago
Jan. 15, 1971
An Otsego County representative from Oneonta has praised both the reorganization of the county board of representatives and budget priorities as opening the way for “new opportunity for change and innovation in Otsego County.”
David W. Brenner, who represents Oneonta’s third and fourth wards, said the elimination of 13 of 27 county legislative seats and the consolidation of 22 committees down to eight now allows the board to operate more efficiently. His comments came at a Kiwanis club meeting earlier this week.
After the reductions took place last year, Brenner said, “It was immediately apparent that 14 was the number that could work more closely together than the previously unwieldy 27. The previous board had 22 committees, several of them being ‘paper’ committees, which did little more than sap the strength of those board members who were on two or three other important ones.”
The new board consists of four representatives from Oneonta and ten others, many of whom represent more than one town.
