Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 22, 1996
WALTON — Raging fire Friday wiped out 45 years in business for Charles Flumera but left him grateful to an employee who saved his life and a community that has supported him.
“It was just devastating,” said Flumera, owner of Charlie’s True Value Hardware Store and its building at 168-70 Delaware St. in the village of Walton. “It was a tremendous setback but it’s not going to floor us.”
Fire investigators, determined the cause of Friday’s fire but withheld details Sunday until state officials released information.
Flames destroyed the hardware store and the Family Shopping Center department store next door at 174 Delaware St. The fire also scorched two other nearby businesses, and flooding from heavy rains, melting snow and the rising Delaware River caused undetermined damage everywhere along the main street in the village of Walton.
50 years ago
Jan. 22, 1971
Oneonta’s Environmental Advisory Board Thursday night announced five general areas relating to the environment that it plans to tackle in the coming year.
Dr. John G. New, chairman of the board, also urged “People really concerned about these problems” to “let public officials know about it.”
The five areas enumerated by the board were the use of sewage material, the increase of park acreage, reduction of noise levels, zoning to protect open spaces and the recycling of solid wastes.
Calling the five areas “environmental problems,” Dr. New added that, “It is becoming increasingly apparent, to me anyway, that most of these problems come down to people being more considerate” in order to put a stop to the problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.