Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 29, 1996
BURLINGTON — An 86-year-old woman was saved from her burning house Sunday by her nephew and two other men who were passing by on state Route 51 in the town of Burlington.
Helen Mayne was pulled through her first-floor bedroom window and taken to her nephew’s house next door.
The house was destroyed, said Edmeston fire Chief Michael Molloy. The fire started with electrical wiring in the attached garage. Winds and cold put firefighters at a disadvantage, he said, and getting water at first was a problem.
The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday and the Edmeston department was back in service at about 7:30 a.m. About 75 firefighters from Edmeston and six departments responded, Molloy said.
50 years ago
Jan. 29, 1971
ALBANY N.Y. (AP) — Republican Assemblyman Edwyn E. Mason of Hobart urged Thursday that mandated student activity fees for State University students be made voluntary on the ground that the funds are often used “irresponsibly.”
Mason said he had written a letter to the Temporary State Commission to Study the Causes of Campus Unrest and told the panel many students who can ill afford the fees are being forced to support groups like the Black Panthers.
“It is a gross injustice to require students to contribute to these various causes which are so repugnant to most Americans,” Mason wrote.
The Assemblyman also said he had been contacted by SUNY students who informed him that, “Much of this money has been spent unwisely on such things as contributions to the Black Panthers, the Viet Cong and fees for subversive speakers such as William Kuntsler, Jerry Rubin and Abbie Hoffman.”
