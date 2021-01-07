Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Jan. 8, 1996
The information has been compiled and dispensed and now it’s up to residents of the Morris, New Berlin and South New Berlin districts to decide if it’s a time for their schools to merge.
A straw poll gauging interest in merger will be held in all three districts from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Should two of three of the districts indicate interest, a binding merger vote could be held about a month later.
Informational meetings have been held in all three districts, and only one seems to have tipped its hand.
“I haven’t heard any more positive comments,” Morris school Superintendent Wayne Hess said, referring to residents in his district who voiced their opposition to merger at an informational meeting in December. “I believe that the feeling is the same.”
Hess said he doesn’t sense that there is a silent majority in Morris that backs merger. “You don’t really know. I guess there is that possibility,” he said. “But I wouldn’t bet on it being approved.”
50 years ago
Jan. 8, 1971
Richard T. Applebaugh has agreed to stay on as chairman of Oneonta’s Urban Renewal Agency on a “month to month” basis, Mayor James F. Lettis said yesterday.
Applebaugh submitted a letter of resignation in November. He cited business reasons for his decision to leave the Agency.
Immediately Lettis said he would ask Applebaugh to reconsider.
The chairman will remain, Lettis said, until the “new direction” of the city’s Urban Renewal program is underway.
The Common Council and Capital Budget and Planning Commission have decided not to go along with a budgetary increase Urban Renewal officials say is necessary to complete the full program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.