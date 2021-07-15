Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 16, 1996
BAINBRIDGE — Legislation that was passed Saturday in Albany could help to save 30 jobs at New York State Electric & Gas Corp.’s Jennison Generating Station in Bainbridge.
NYSEG recently announced that it would close down the electrical generation portion of the Route 7, Bainbridge facility on Dec. 1, due to the high cost of producing electricity at Jennison, but there is a chance that the plant may yet be saved.
State Sen. Thomas Libous, R-Binghamton, sponsored a bill included in the state budget package that would give a tax credit for companies that burn tires. Jennison, which is the only plant in the state that has a permit to burn scrap tires with coal to produce electricity, could gain some of the lift it needs to make the plant profitable for NYSEG.
“We’re still scheduled to close Dec. 1 unless we can get the cost of producing electricity down,” NYSEG spokesman Frank Scollan said. “We’re looking for ways to keep the plant open and the new legislation may help.”
50 years ago
July 16, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — Project packages from counties in the Appalachian Development District of which Otsego and Delaware Counties are parts, are coming in slow fashion.
Since the Appalachian Regional Commission has approved on May 18, 1971, a grant of $46,875 for planning and development activities to an eight-county region, mayors of cities, chairmen of county legislatures and others involved in projects requiring federal funding, have been asked to submit reports or notifications of projects, to members of Projects Coordinating Committee in each county.
The person so designated will present project proposals to the Southern Tier East Regional Planning and Development Board which has been formally designated as a Local Development District by both the Appalachian Regional Commission and the State Office of Planning Services (the former Office of Planning Coordination).
The planning and development activities include a region of Otsego, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Cortland, Chenango, Delaware and Schoharie Counties. The Appalachian grant is a three-fourths grant which has been matched with a one-fourth contribution by five participating counties. Tioga and Schoharie are included in the district but they have not yet agreed to participate financially in the activities. The local share of funding is $15,625, making a total of $62,500 for the total approved budget.
