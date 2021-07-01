25 years ago
July 2, 1996
ALBANY — Not my fault.
While local lawmakers agree that this year’s latest-ever state budget is an example of embarrassingly bad government, they say there is little they can do individually to prevent a repeat performance next year.
“No one individual can change this process alone,” said Sen. James Seward, R-Milford. “It’s frustrating.”
This year’s budget is so late — 92 days and counting — that it prompted Seward to say, “There is egg on everyone’s face at this stage of the game.”
Assemblyman Bill Magee, D-Nelson, said when it comes to the budget process, “The best weapon I have is to make noise. But apparently I didn’t make enough noise this year.”
50 years ago
July 2, 1971
While the vendors are up in arms over the “hot dog tax” which went into effect yesterday, few customers even noticed the rise in local prices. Those that did, complained.
The six percent sales tax is called the “hot dog tax” because it extends to all food and drink under $1.
Betty Stager of George’s Delicatessen said, “No one’s said anything or even noticed.”
Brooks House of Bar-B-Ques catering service, as a result of the new law, has to charge tax on all prepared food served. Lester Hodges said the customers were “taking it lying down. Nobody has objected to the raised cost. They just pay it.”
