Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 23, 1996
Grace Sawyer Jones, who served for six years as a senior administrator at the State University College at Oneonta, was named president of the College of Eastern Utah on Friday.
She will begin her presidency on Sept. 1.
According to the Utah System of Higher Education, there were 100 candidates for the presidency at CEU. A search committee interviewed 12 candidates and recommended five to the Utah State Board of Regents, which interviewed the five finalists and offered the position to Jones.
CEU is a state-supported community college located in Price, a city of about 10,000 people located 130 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. It has more than 3,100 students enrolled in its associate degree and certification programs.
Jones came to Oneonta in 1990 as the assistant to the president for multicultural affairs, and in 1991 was promoted to vice president of multicultural affairs by President Alan B. Donovan.
50 years ago
July 23, 1971
COOPERSTOWN — Donald F. Lynd of Oneonta took over Wednesday evening as president of Opportunities for Otsego, Inc., the County Community Action Agency.
Lynd succeeds Irene Mozolewski of Cooperstown, who served two consecutive terms as president.
Other officers elected at the annual meeting included Michael W. Lisa, Oneonta, first vice-president; Mrs. Mozoleswki, second vice-president; Dr. William F. Karl, secretary, and the Rev. John R. Sise, treasurer, both of Cooperstown.
The Executive Board, in addition to all officers is composed of Andrew A. Tisinchek, Oneonta, representing government; Janice Rathbun, Schuyler Lake, Head Start mother; Charlotte Mann, Burlington, community action groups, and John S. Clum, Oneonta, representing Operation Mainstream, all appointed by for this year by Lynd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.