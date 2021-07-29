25 years ago
July 30, 1996
The notion of “political correctness” is in the spotlight at the state university, with a conservative lobbying group complaining about the rise in course requirements for multicultural education.
Fifteen of 16 State University of New York campuses studied by the research arm of CHANGE-NY require their students to take some courses that expose them to the world’s different cultures.
Yet only half of the 16 campuses require study in Western traditions, CHANGE-NY said, but apparently the State University College at Oneonta is one of them.
SUCO requires that students take courses with a cultural diversity perspective, along with courses with a focus on traditional discipline, such as history and sociology.
50 years ago
July 30, 1971
Ever since the Coca Cola Bottling Company at Oneonta announced it was taking glass for recycling, the entire city has become involved.
Organizations and individuals have been collecting and separating glass to take to the bottling company on Brown Street.
The program has been very successful, said Earl Fesler, manager of the Coca Cola Bottling Company. Fesler claimed forty-two 55-gallon drums have already been filled with crushed glass for recycling.
Now with a place to take the bottles, collection points are needed, said Carney Rhinevault, chairman of the Environmental Association for Delaware and Otsego Counties.
