Step Back in Time features news items from the Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
July 9, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County’s recent request of the state Liquor Authority to impose earlier bar closing hours is unprecedented, an authority spokesman said Monday.
Maris Hart said it is impossible to predict how the New York State Liquor Authority board in Albany might react to the county’s petition to shorten bar hours because the board has never voted on such a change before.
“This is the first time we’ve been asked to act since the law was changed in 1995,” Hart said. “It’s the first time it will be tested. There is no past history.”
Hart said local Alcoholic Beverage Control boards used to have the power to make bar hour changes.
These boards, however, were abolished last year by an act of the state legislature. Local officials recalled that the move was made as a budget-cutting measure last spring.
50 years ago
July 9, 1971
Three Oneonta organizations have endorsed the call for creation of a civic center.
Last month the Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts proposed that the $200,000 Ford estate bequest to the city be used to create such a center at Wilber Mansion on Ford Avenue.
At Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting, aldermen heard letters from three organizations read endorsing the Upper Catskill Community Council’s proposal.
Letters came from the Oneonta Symphony Women’s Committee, the Community Chorale, and the Upper Susquehanna Historical Society.
