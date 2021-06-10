Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
June 11, 1996
COOPERSTOWN — A former bank teller charged with stealing $12,000 from her cash drawer last summer was acquitted by an Otsego County jury Monday.
After deliberating 2½ hours, the jury of six men and six women declared Wendelyn Stevens, 40, of Milford not guilty of the crime of felony grand larceny.
Immediately after the verdict was given at 3:50 p.m. Stevens checked with defense lawyer William Schebaum to see if she heard right.
“All Wendy wanted to hear was those two words,” he said later.
50 years ago
June 11, 1971
Oneonta Video is in the process of planning for summer improvements in its cable TV system.
Last year, many changes were made to the system which was originally built in 1954, officials noted. Equipment and nearly all of the old cable was replaced. The main trunk line was rerouted from its antenna site on Gifford Hill down Cemetery Road to Main Street.
This year, Oneonta Video plans to replace several of the antennas on the tower with new ruggedized, more modern antennas.
All the equipment at the “headend site” will be re-tubed and some of the equipment at the site will be replaced in order to provide superior reception.
